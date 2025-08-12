Top VA official touts new medical records software in Cincinnati visit

The medical system serving the nation's veterans is getting new digital records software. Officials say the restart of the paused, years-long project will improve care for patients of Veterans Affairs medical centers.

VA Deputy Secretary Paul Lawrence was in Cincinnati Tuesday to talk to local staff about the new software, called the Electronic Health Records system.

Lawrence said the new software, developed under a $16 billion contract with software vendor Oracle Cerner, is designed to make it easier for veterans to navigate multiple medical systems.

"This is virtually the same system the DOD [Department of Defense] uses," he said. "So you can imagine — I served in the military, now I can go to VA with a seamless transition. [There is also] better connectivity with the private sector. So when we send you out to a specialist or care that's closer to you, information will transfer back and forth."

The VA currently runs a medical records system developed internally roughly three decades ago. The push for new records software dates back to 2018, but the project was paused in 2023 due to technical and training issues. It relaunched in December 2024. The DOD's version of the program, also developed by Cerner, launched in 2017. (Oracle acquired Cerner in 2022.)

Six other cities, including Chicago and Columbus, Ohio, were the first of the VA's 170 sites to get EHR. Cincinnati is among the next 13 in line for the system. Lawrence said local staff expressed eagerness for the change.

"They're realizing that the old system is good, but it needs to be better," he said. "They're talking to their friends who already have it in Columbus who are saying, 'It is better.' "

Lawrence said the new software should be operational at the Cincinnati VA Medical Center by June 2026.

