Intrigued by cold water immersion? Great Parks helps you break the ice in 2026

On January 1, you can run into — and out of — a lake as part of Hidden Valley's Annual Polar Bear Plunge, in Lawrenceburg, Indiana. Or you can ease into the water near Harrison, Ohio, as part of Great Parks' new cold water immersion classes.

Program Coordinator Joe Andrews says it's slow and intentional instead of running in and running out.

“You go in up just to your knees. You wait for that to get numb. There’s a couple shock points where the blood vessels are really close to the skin. Stop at each shock point; wait until we go numb,“ he says. “And then we’ll submerge to our shoulders, all the way to the neck. We’ll try to stay there for a maximum of three minutes. You really get the most benefits at one minute.”

Those benefits he says include reducing stress, reducing muscle inflammation and activating adipose tissue, which helps with regulating body temperature.

“There’s actually been a lot of research — usually to menopausal women, but it’s true of a lot of different bodies — having this cold temperature allows you to better activate that brown-fat storage, which is temperature regulation,” he says. "Not just cognitively, but physically, you’re better at regulating your temperature and the winter’s able to be a little bit more manageable.”

He says it's a good tool toward mindfulness.

“It’s an intentional practice involving breath work, and involving mantras, and it’s a very powerful thing to do.”

It’s also not something for everyone.

“If you have diabetes. If you have neuropathy, poor blood flow — Raynaud’s [Syndrome] is a big one.” With those, he says you’ll have to sit out the experience.

He says there’s a list of conditions online, but it’s best to talk to your doctor for advice.

Andrews says they expect the water temperature in Campbell Lakes, near Harrison, on Jan. 1 to be in the mid-40s.

He says there's a warming tent with drinks and snacks for after the experience. There are 11 classes scheduled until March 1, and pre-registration is required.

