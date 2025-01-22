Winter pruning and other cold weather tips for your garden
Remember that winter cold snap of 2023 that wreaked havoc on our boxwoods? And then came the diseases and the pests.
So, what have this heavy snow — and these chilly temps — meant for your garden?
On Cincinnati Edition, our experts are here with cold weather tips and tricks. We’ll discuss winter pruning, seed starting, and sowing techniques, as well as how to keep your plants safe when you’re salting your walkway.
Guests:
- Kymisha Montgomery, urban agriculture coordinator, Civic Garden Center
- Scott Beuerlein, manager of botanical garden outreach, Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden
- Cory Christopher, Ph.D., director of conservation, Cincinnati Nature Center
- Jon Butcher, CEO, Madison Tree Care & Landscaping, Inc
Ways to listen to this show:
- Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on today’s topic.
- Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.
- Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET., or subscribe to our podcast.