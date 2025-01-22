Winter pruning and other cold weather tips for your garden

Remember that winter cold snap of 2023 that wreaked havoc on our boxwoods? And then came the diseases and the pests.

So, what have this heavy snow — and these chilly temps — meant for your garden?

On Cincinnati Edition, our experts are here with cold weather tips and tricks. We’ll discuss winter pruning, seed starting, and sowing techniques, as well as how to keep your plants safe when you’re salting your walkway.

Guests:

Kymisha Montgomery, urban agriculture coordinator, Civic Garden Center

Scott Beuerlein, manager of botanical garden outreach, Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden

Cory Christopher, Ph.D., director of conservation, Cincinnati Nature Center

Jon Butcher, CEO, Madison Tree Care & Landscaping, Inc

Ways to listen to this show:

