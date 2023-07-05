Why are my boxwoods dying? And other gardening questions answered

Do you have dead or damaged boxwoods in your yard? Turns out, that awful winter freeze in December isn’t the only culprit. There’s a non-native boxwood killer that’s been spotted in northeast Hamilton County and northwest Clermont County.

On Cincinnati Edition, we’ll talk about this pest that’s new to Ohio and what you can do about it. Plus, our gardening experts have tips for succession planting and the best ways to preserve your vegetable garden harvest.

It’s a full hour of gardening plus your questions.

Guests:



Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast: