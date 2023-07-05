Why are my boxwoods dying? And other gardening questions answered
Do you have dead or damaged boxwoods in your yard? Turns out, that awful winter freeze in December isn’t the only culprit. There’s a non-native boxwood killer that’s been spotted in northeast Hamilton County and northwest Clermont County.
On Cincinnati Edition, we’ll talk about this pest that’s new to Ohio and what you can do about it. Plus, our gardening experts have tips for succession planting and the best ways to preserve your vegetable garden harvest.
It’s a full hour of gardening plus your questions.
Guests:
- Kymisha Montgomery, urban agriculture coordinator, Civic Garden Center
- Jon Butcher, vice president and CEO, Madison Tree Care and Landscaping, Inc
- Joe Boggs, assistant professor, Ohio State University Department of Entomology, OSU Extension Educator
Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F.
