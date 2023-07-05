© 2023 Cincinnati Public Radio
Cincinnati Edition

Why are my boxwoods dying? And other gardening questions answered

Published July 5, 2023 at 4:00 AM EDT
Dead and damaged boxwoods have been popping up around the Tri-state
Do you have dead or damaged boxwoods in your yard? Turns out, that awful winter freeze in December isn’t the only culprit. There’s a non-native boxwood killer that’s been spotted in northeast Hamilton County and northwest Clermont County.

On Cincinnati Edition, we’ll talk about this pest that’s new to Ohio and what you can do about it. Plus, our gardening experts have tips for succession planting and the best ways to preserve your vegetable garden harvest.

It’s a full hour of gardening plus your questions.

Guests:

