Little Miami School Board member resigns over pro-Hitler social media posts

The Board of Education for the Little Miami School District will discuss on Friday how they'll go about filling a vacancy left by former member Dan Smith.

Smith resigned from the school board on Wednesday after social media posts he made came to light in which he denied the Holocaust and praised Hitler.

In a statement shared with WVXU the same day as his resignation, the Little Miami Board of Education indicated Smith now regrets the posts.

"The Board recently became aware of social media posts from Mr. Smith that raised serious concerns and do not reflect the standards expected of those serving in public office. Mr. Smith has acknowledged that these posts were wrong and has accepted responsibility for the impact they have had," a portion of the statement reads. "While he has indicated that the posts do not reflect his actual beliefs, the Board agrees with his decision that stepping aside is in the best interest of the district so that the focus can remain on serving our students and families. The Little Miami Local School District remains committed to providing a respectful and welcoming environment for every student."

Little Miami Schools Board of Education

His resignation comes just a few weeks after Smith and three other board members voted to remove a small poster reading "Hate Has No Home Here" from the wall of a high school classroom. The poster contained images of a heart-shaped American flag alongside several Pride flags. Board members determined that the poster, which had been in the classroom for about four years, contained sexual content and was inappropriate.

"When you label all those different rainbow things there, and the trans things, you're identifying with that, and you expect us to love that, and to even like it, but we don't," Smith said about the classroom poster in late February.

Wayne Siebert was the only Little Miami board member to vote against removing the poster.

Smith's time on the school board was short. He was elected in Nov. 2025, sworn-in in January and served three months. The Board of Education will meet for a special session at 4 p.m. on Friday at the district's central office.

