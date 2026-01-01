About the Adam R. Scripps Fellowship
Thanks to a gift from the Adam R. Scripps Foundation, Cincinnati Public Radio in 2025 launched a new journalism fellowship to expand its newsroom.
The program brings two fellows to WVXU for three-year terms, with a new cohort beginning after each cycle ends.
The program brings two fellows to WVXU for three-year terms, with a new cohort beginning after each cycle ends.
Meet the team
Read their stories
-
Health care professionals in Northern Kentucky say starting next year, the region's health care landscape could look drastically different as federal policies go into effect.
-
The Community Paramedicine Program filled gaps in Covington's health care assistance. Now, the Covington Fire Department is looking for new funding to restart and expand the program.