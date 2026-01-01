© 2026 Cincinnati Public Radio
About the Adam R. Scripps Fellowship

Thanks to a gift from the Adam R. Scripps Foundation, Cincinnati Public Radio in 2025 launched a new journalism fellowship to expand its newsroom.

The program brings two fellows to WVXU for three-year terms, with a new cohort beginning after each cycle ends.
