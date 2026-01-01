Expertise: Northern Kentucky

Education: University of Washington (UW)

Contact info: dany.villarreal.martinez@wvxu.org

Favorite Tri-State Neighborhood: Still don’t know!

Highlights

Interested in community-centered reporting and learning about Northern Kentucky as both a reporter and active member

Experience reporting on arts and culture, social justice movements, and small businesses in Seattle

B.A. in Journalism and Public Interest Communications with a minor in Law, Societies, and Justice



Experience

Dany joined WVXU as the first Adam R. Scripps Fellow in 2026. Before joining, she interned at the International Examiner in Seattle and was a staff writer and columnist for the school newspaper, the Daily UW. Dany is a fellow at Investigative Reporters and Editors and was part of the news team at the Society of Professional Journalists 2025 Media Fest. She also interned abroad in Leon, Spain at a national cultural and environmental non-profit in 2024. She was recognized as a 2025 Husky 100 by the University of Washington.

Education

Dany graduated from the University of Washington – Seattle with a B.A. in Journalism and Public Interest Communications with a minor in Law, Societies, and Justice.

