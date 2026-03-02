How Northern Kentucky is commemorating America's 250th birthday

New murals, picture paths and even new apps are coming to Northern Kentucky, made possible by grants commemorating the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence. Grants were awarded primarily by the Kentucky Historical Society (KHS) which gave money to museums and libraries in Kenton, Campbell and Boone counties.

America250KY is part of a larger national effort: America250, which was established by an executive order signed by President Donald Trump that allocated funding to commemorate the milestone anniversary.

In Northern Kentucky, KHS awarded the Boone County Public Library, the Behringer-Crawford Museum and the Campbell County Public Library funds to organize free and accessible projects to commemorate Kentucky history. KHS also gave funds to the Kentucky Arts Council, which passed some of that money along to the Boone County Library Foundation, an organization within the public library.

Organizations across the state had to apply with a project already in mind to be eligible for grants. Ashley Spenneberg-Perkins, America250KY Commission administrator with the Kentucky Historical Society, said these organizations’ applications stood out as representative of their overall mission.

“We're looking at these grants through the lens of sustainability,” Spenneberg-Perkins said. “So, how can we help these museums, historic sites and local history organizations continue on past the 250th?”

The Boone County Public Library and the Boone County Library Foundation received grants from KHS and the Kentucky Arts Council, respectively. They are putting together both an interactive mural and a historical walking trail.

The mural, funded by the Kentucky Arts Council, will highlight 24 individuals who the library describes as Kentucky trailblazers. The library chose from a list of 248 names listed in the executive order by the Trump administration.

“We selected those that tied closely with not only Kentucky, but their words, their power and their activism that really shaped American history,” said Julia Althaver, grant writer and data analyst director at Boone County Public Library. “Because that's who the library is always about: making sure we had an inclusive array of people that we're highlighting.”

Christina Dallas, a local artist based in Cincinnati, is designing the mural.

The Boone County Public Library also is creating a history trail, which will be accessible to all visitors to go through. Both that and the mural should be finished by the summer.

Spenneberg-Perkins said KHS was intrigued by this project because of one unique decision: to host the trail outdoors.

“So, you get to explore history while also ... enjoying nature and being out in the elements,” Spenneberg-Perkins said. “And I thought that was a great idea too. I think sometimes when we think about history and exhibits, we think of dusty, closed-off, dark spaces.”

The Behringer-Crawford Museum in Covington plans to do something more digital as part of their commemorative project.

Assistant Director Sean Mendell said the BCM is adding 250th-themed artifacts throughout the museum that will connect visitors to a free digital map with expanded online content showcasing historical locations from across Northern Kentucky.

“It will tell the diverse stories from our communities, how we evolved and changed into the region that we are today,” Mendell said.

He also said programs like these can be kept free for the public thanks to the contributions of not only grantees like KHS, but hard-working young interns from Northern Kentucky University as well.

“I feel like I learn as much from the students as hopefully they do from us,” Mendell said. “So, it's definitely a nice two-way street.”

Spenneberg-Perkins also is hopeful about how these programs will attract a younger demographic.

“There's lots of up-and-coming young historians, too,” Spenneberg-Perkins said. “So, in what ways can they integrate them into history projects and get young people interested in local history? That's what I'm excited to see out of a lot of these different grant projects.”

For its project, the Campbell County Public Library will install a permanent picture path at A.J. Jolly Park. The stories told on the path will rotate each month, and the first book to appear will be The Horseback Librarians by Jane Yolen. They plan to unveil the path on May 9.

