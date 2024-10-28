-
The America 250-Ohio committee is offering $5,000 grants to help communities celebrate the nation's 250th anniversary in 2026.
The pass launched in February with 10 participating museums and has since grown to more than 40.
Ten Hamilton and Butler county historical and cultural efforts will get the latest round of grants from the America 250 Ohio Commission.
As part of a nationwide celebration of the 250th Anniversary of the Declaration of Independence, each state has been encouraged to commemorate the event by reflecting their unique character and contributions to the nation.
Organizers say the event will showcase the Ohio River and its role in the nation's history and development.
Did you know the famous Henny Penny chicken fryer used in restaurants like McDonald's, KFC, and Chick-fil-a was invented just north of Cincinnati in Preble County? The local historical society is on a mission to tell the county's story.
Drive across Ohio and you’ll likely see Scott Hagan’s artwork. Known as the barn artist, he’s the man behind Ohio’s iconic bicentennial barns. These days, he’s embarking on a new barn art project to recognize the nation’s semiquincentennial.
A statewide commission tasked with planning Ohio's part of the USA's 250th anniversary has issued its first round of ideas and recommendations. The suggestions don't yet have many specifics but range from celebrating Ohio's aviation history to the importance of waterways like Lake Erie and the Ohio River.
Cincinnati Museum Center CEO Elizabeth Pierce is part of Ohio's commission to plan and develop a celebration of the USA's 250th anniversary.