9 riverboats coming to Cincinnati, NKY for America’s River Roots Festival

Nine riverboats will make their way along the Ohio and Mississippi rivers to reach the upcoming America’s River Roots Festival.

The five-day long event is a celebration of river city cultures, from regional music to multicultural cuisine to steamboats.

BB Riverboats owner Alan Bernstein says the boats will come from a number of cities:

Steamboat Natchez, New Orleans, La.

Belle of Louisville, Ky.

Celebration Belle, Moline, Ill.

Mary M. Miller Riverboat, Louisville, Ky.

Belle of Memphis, Tenn.

Three Rivers Queen, Pittsburgh, Pa.

The Anson and Betsey Northrup, St. Paul, Minn.

Belle of Cincinnati, Ohio

River Queen, Cincinnati, Ohio

“The Anson and Betsey Northrop from St. Paul, Minnesota — this is the boat that wins the farthest distance to come to Cincinnati, right at 1,400 river miles,” Bernstein said. “It's about a seven to 10 day trip, depending on fog, locks and dams.”

Once at the festival, the riverboats will be a key part of the celebration, offering cruises, participating in a parade, and racing each other.

Newport Mayor Tom Guidugli says the competitions will be co-captained by mayors of river cities.

Mayor Aftab Pureval of Cincinnati challenged Mayor Craig Greenberg of Louisville to race in riverboats from their respective cities for the first competition.

“You know the rules about riverboat racing? There are no rules,” Guidugli said. “There are a lot of shenanigans, and I think that's an important part of it.”

There also will be several displays highlighting the role steamboats played in the development of river cities.

“We're going to have a bunch of river industry exhibits that show the history and tell the [stories] of the boats, and the history of how they became vital to the development of our community — the strengthening of our community — in the past, and now, this day, when we're going to be celebrating all of them coming here to town,” Guidugli said.

America’s River Roots will kick off the nation’s 250th anniversary along the Ohio River.

In Cincinnati, the event will span from Paycor Stadium to Sawyer Point. It also will take place in Covington and Newport, Ky.

The festival will be held Oct. 8-12, 2025. More information on music acts, culinary offerings, and educational experiences will be announced in the coming months.