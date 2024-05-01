Cincinnati area to host America's River Roots festival for the nation's 250th anniversary

Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky will host a major celebration to kick off America's 250th Anniversary.

America's River Roots will be a four-day festival celebrating the culture and traditions of the country's inland river cities. Organizers say the event will showcase the Ohio River and its role in the nation's history and development.

The event is expected to draw hundreds of thousands of people to the river's banks in Cincinnati, Covington, and Newport with live performances from nationally recognized musicians, food from celebrity chefs, and riverboat cruises similar to the popular Tall Stacks festival, which held its last event in 2006.

In addition to the music and food, River Roots will feature interactive educational programs at the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center that will focus on the region's history and tell the stories of Black Americans through music.

Officials say America's River Roots will be a significant event for Ohio and Kentucky, allowing both states to share their history and traditions with the rest of the country.

"We are proud to showcase our unique Ohio River Valley heritage to the world. And the America 250-Ohio Commission has endorsed America's River Roots as a signature event for the state," Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said at a press event Wednesday.

Kentucky Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman says the festival will be a collaborative effort highlighting the two states' close relationship.

"The growth of our nation was forged by the people and industries along this river," Coleman said. "Team Kentucky is happy to celebrate our common heritage with our neighbors from Ohio. We are working hard to build bridges, not borders."

America's River Roots will be held Oct. 9-12, 2025. More information on performers, programs, and participating riverboats will be announced in the coming months.