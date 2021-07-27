American history

-
I would wager that there are not many 11-year-old kids in this country who could tell you who General Gouverneur K. Warren was and what role he played in…
-
The women's suffrage movement in the United States officially began with the Seneca Falls Convention in 1848. In 1855, a National Woman Suffrage…
-
With the Fourth of July coming up next week, we take a look at the world of finance through the eyes of our country’s founders – a “Founding Fathers…
-
Herbert Hoover was the 31st President of the United States, serving, from 1929 to 1933. Often considered placid, passive, unsympathetic, and even…
-
1789 was a perilous time for the newly-formed United States. The first representatives of the new Federal Congress arrived in New York City with little…
-
The political environment of 1896 had a lot of similarities to today: an electorate transformed by a growing immigrant population, an uncertain economy…
-
A rare copy of the 13th Amendment is now on display at the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center. Director of Museum Experiences Richard Cooper…
-
On September 22, 1862, President Abraham Lincoln signed the preliminary Emancipation Proclamation, formally notifying the Confederacy of his intention to…
-
Pulitzer Prize-winning author and historian David McCullough has just released his latest book, a fascinating look at the men from Dayton, Ohio who took…
-
An archeological dig in eastern Clermont County is just about to end for this year. But the dig is just the beginning of the story. Since the beginning of…