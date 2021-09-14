From ancient earthworks
to the invention of flying, Southwest Ohio is steeped in history. As a glance at any license plate will tell you, Ohio is "The Birthplace of Aviation," the locale of the Wright brothers' history making invention and the Dayton bicycle shop where they built the first airplane. Here at WVXU, you can learn about the Wright brothers' history and about how it, like that of many other famous Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana natives, is deeply interwoven with the history of the region.
Reform Judaism, the first professional fire department, the Heimlich Maneuver, the class action lawsuit, and the first professional baseball team are just a few of the many famous and notable things born out of Greater Cincinnati over the last two centuries. History, though, is still alive and continually being written and revised through new discoveries and perspectives—with new research on historical events
like the Vietnam War from the University of Dayton Human Rights Center, and revelations about Earlham College's little-known connection
to the internment of Japanese Americans during World War II.
Learn about Northern Kentucky's unique, complicated role in the Civil War as a defensive buffer against a Confederate invasion, with a Northern Kentucky University professor of history and director of the Kenton County Public Library. Or, explore the history of Kentucky U.S. senators with local author Paul Whalen.
The Tri-State has been home to at least 10 U.S. Presidents—from Ohio
, Grant, Hayes, McKinley, Harrison, Harding and Taft; from Indiana, Benjamin Harrison; and from Kentucky, none other than Abraham Lincoln. Learn more about the lives and continuing legacies of these and others like astronaut and congressman John Glenn as well as Madame C.J. Walker, one of many historical figures immortalized in a “Black Indianapolis” walking tour
. History is ongoing. Learn more so you can become a part of it.