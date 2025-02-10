New film explores abolitionist movement in Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky

If you’re interested in the history of abolitionism in Cincinnati, chances are you’ve heard of Lane Theological Seminary in Walnut Hills and the student-led debates about slavery that took place in 1834.

But what do you know about the abolitionist movement that was happening just across the Ohio River in Kentucky?

A new documentary called, “Underground: Freedom Stories Along the Borderlands,” looks at the growth of abolitionism in Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky.

On Cincinnati Edition, we’ll discuss the film and learn some of the lesser-known stories about the fight for freedom in Northern Kentucky.

Guests:

David Childs, Ph.D., director of Black Studies, Northern Kentucky University College of Education

Chris DeSimio, amateur historian and vice president of Echo Hall in Augusta, Ky.

A screening of “Underground: Freedom Stories Along the Borderlands” is at 6 p.m. Feb. 16 at the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center. Admission is free, but guests are encouraged to RSVP online.

This segment includes select music from Blue Dot Sessions (www.sessions.blue).

