The uncredited workers behind Carl Blegen's excavation at Troy

The University of Cincinnati’s historic excavation of Troy began in Turkey nearly a century ago — and lasted over seven seasons. The three leaders of the expedition have their names emblazoned on the covers of the books that document their accomplishments. But the dozens of local workers who picked away at the earth to find Troy’s hidden treasures went largely unmentioned.

In a new paper for the journal “Bulletin of the History of Archaeology,” University of Cincinnati Research Associate for the Department of Classics Jeff Kramer writes about one particular worker on the site — and tackles the broader question of acknowledging the invisible workers of archaeology.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the dozens of uncredited workers at the excavation site at Troy and how credit for archeological work has changed over time.

The University of Cincinnati is a financial supporter of Cincinnati Public Radio.

