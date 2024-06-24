Celebrating the history of Cincinnati’s legendary gay bars

Some of Cincinnati’s most iconic gay bars have come and gone. No more late nights belting out karaoke at Shirley’s, tearing up the dance floor at The Dock, or simply enjoying a beer with old friends On Broadway.

But these late-night haunts hold a place in the collective memory of their guests: That Cincinnati’s LGBTQ establishments are home, even if the home you grew up in isn’t always there for us.

On Cincinnati Edition, we celebrate the history of our city’s legendary gay bars.

Guests:

Randy Bridges, owner, On Broadway

Carl Fox, founder, Crazy Fox Saloon

Michael Chanak, gay rights activist



