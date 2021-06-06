Tana WeingartnerSenior Editor / Reporter
Tana Weingartner earned a bachelor's degree in communication from the University of Cincinnati and a master's degree in mass communication from Miami University. Most recently, she served as news and public affairs producer with WMUB-FM. Ms. Weingartner has earned numerous awards for her reporting, including several Best Reporter awards from the Associated Press and the Ohio Society of Professional Journalists, and a regional Murrow Award. She served on the Ohio Associated Press Broadcasters Board of Directors from 2007 - 2009.
-
P&G is naming a new top leader to take the helm of the global company, which produces products including Always, Bounty, Dawn, Tide and more.
-
A soccer match historically hosted in Columbus is moving south to Cincinnati. The Queen City will host a men's World Cup qualifying match between the United States and Mexico on Nov. 12.
-
President Joe Biden will visit Cincinnati next week. The White House says the president will participate in a town hall hosted by CNN.The televised event…
-
Fresh off opening new stadiums in both cities, the first in-state rivalry match between FC Cincinnati and the Columbus Crew is Friday night in TQL…
-
The Taft Museum of Art’s historic house is closing for nearly a year while the historic Lytle Place mansion undergoes rehabilitation and infrastructure…
-
A grassroots group formed to push for a change in Ohio's background check rules for gun sales is ceasing operations.Ohioans for Gun Safety focused on…
-
A planned workforce development center in Oxford is getting another financial boost. JobsOhio is awarding a Vibrant Community Grant to help fund the…
-
Cincinnati native and World Cup champion Rose Lavelle will look to add another medal to her trophy case this summer. The Mount Notre Dame High School…
-
The summer solstice is the longest day of the year, perfect for making and celebrating music, according to organizers of this year's Make Music Day on…
-
In the decades following the Civil War, African Americans remained terrorized by white supremacists and others opposed to equal rights. Lynchings became a…