Indiana BMV rolls out 'blackout plate'

Indiana is joining Kentucky and several other states in offering a "fashionable" new option to customize your car: a blackout license plate. Beginning Friday, Aug. 8, Hoosiers can get the plates online, at a BMV branch, or at a BMV kiosk.

"The plate offers a clean, bold, sleek and new look," says Bureau of Motor Vehicles Commissioner Kevin Garvey. "If you're looking to change up the look of your vehicle, this is definitely one way you can do it."

The plates offer a minimalist black background with white lettering.

"It features a bold, all-black design with a clean, modern aesthetic that allows residents to express their individuality," the BMV writes in a fact sheet.

Indiana BMV / Provided Indiana's new "blackout plates" go on sale Friday.

The idea is they'll appeal to drivers who want a sleeker look. When it comes to cars, the concept of "blacked out" means as much of the vehicle as can be is solid black, often a dull matte black.

The plates are also another way to raise revenues.

Rep. Jim Pressel (R-Rolling Prairie) introduced the bill creating the plate. WVXU has reached out to him for comment. In March, Pressel said the plates would give the state a “really simple” additional revenue source that could total into the millions, according to the Indiana Capital Chronicle.

The blackout plates are available for passenger motor vehicles, light trucks, motorcycles, or RVs. A disability-accessible version will be available at a later date, according to the agency. Despite being black, the agency says the plates are still reflective for visibility at night.

The plates costs $45 on top of the standard BMV fees. There's also a $45 fee if you want personalization, and there's a $9.50 replacement fee if you want to get the plates before your current ones expire.

The plate design was unveiled in July. Online reactions ranged from skepticism to excitement. "Don't get what's the big deal, its just a license plate," said one Facebook user, while another wrote, "For sure will be getting day one!"

