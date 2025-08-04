Ohio Rep. Sedrick Denson resigns

Ohio State Rep. Sedrick Denson (D-Cincinnati) is resigning as state representative for Ohio’s 26th House District. According to a news release, the change is effective Friday, Aug. 8. His term would have expired Dec. 31, 2026.

Denson, of Bond Hill, didn't immediately say why he was stepping down, but indicated it would be to take another job.

"This decision has been one of the hardest choices I’ve had to make in my entire life. It will forever be one of my greatest honors representing the people of Cincinnati and Hamilton County," Denson writes in a statement. "While I am stepping down from elected office, my commitment to Ohio and its future remains strong. My new position will allow me to continue to serve our great state in an exciting new capacity."

In the release, Denson thanks his supporters and cites efforts to help working family and expand access to education and healthcare among his accomplishments.

House Democrats will put together a screening panel to fill the empty seat, and the selected appointee will have to be approved by the full House.

Denson is in his third term in House. Prior to that he served as southwest Ohio outreach director for Ohio’s Future Action Fund, chief of staff to Cincinnati Council Member Wendell Young, and as a consumer energy educator with the Cincinnati-Hamilton County Community Action Agency.

Read more:

