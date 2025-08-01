Greater Cincinnati Water Works to replace lead services lines at childcare facilities

Greater Cincinnati Water Works is replacing lead service lines at childcare facilities to eliminate the risk of lead exposure through drinking water. Even low levels of exposure to the toxic metal can cause developmental problems in infants and children.

The utility recently received a $500,000 grant from the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency to undertake the work.

Of the approximately 1,000 licensed childcare facilities in the area, about 100 have private-side lead lines, says Bridget Patton, assistant superintendent of community engagement for GCWW.

These lines run from the curb at the property line into the meter in the building. Although they are the responsibility of childcare facility owners, GCWW says it’s offering no-cost replacement to improve public health.

“If we are able to successfully remove this set of lead service lines from daycare providers, we will, in essence, have removed all of the lead service lines associated with any of our childcare centers in our city,” Patton said. “So that would be, I think, a success for our entire city.”

The initiative is voluntary, so property owners have to approve the replacement. Patton says about a third of the childcare facilities are on board already.

“We're working through that list to get everyone else signed up and get the [lead lines] replaced over the next year,” Patton said.

More than 33,000 lead lines remain in GCWW’s service area. Lead Program Manager Kevin Kappers says replacing the lines at childcare facilities is one part of the utility’s ongoing work.

“We've been working since 2018 to replace all lead service lines,” Kappers said. “There is just, frankly, too much to do all at one time, so we've had to prioritize the work. Children are one of the top priorities, if not the top reason, we would nominate a project.”

The utility has a goal of replacing all lead service lines by 2037. New U.S. Environmental Protection Agency regulations require water systems to replace 10% of remaining lead lines every year, starting in late 2027.

Childcare providers interested in a replacement should call 513-651-LEAD (5323) or email childcaregrant@gcww.cincinnati-oh.gov for more information. Grant funding is available to providers who rent or own the facility.

