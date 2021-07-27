-
Cincinnati officials are proposing a 3.75% increase to water rates next year, and an annual 5.55% increase for four years starting in 2023.Cathy Bailey,…
If you've noticed a lot of work going on lately in Cincinnati on fire hydrants, there's no cause for concern.Greater Cincinnati Water Works (GCWW) and the…
As parts of the Tri-State begin to reopen in the coming days and weeks, the Northern Kentucky Water District and Greater Cincinnati Water Works are…
The Greater Cincinnati Water Works is starting two projects Monday to repair leaks. One of those is on Riverside Drive in the East End. Water Distribution…
Cincinnati is developing a plan to test the water flow of more than 14,000 fire hydrants in the city. It comes after a house fire on Rose Hill Avenue in…
Greater Cincinnati Water Works has a back-up plan in case of disaster. In fact, the water district has several redundancies either ready to go or are…
After months of feuding over a plan to raise water rates for certain county communities, townships and unincorporated areas, Cincinnati and Hamilton…
The Metropolitan Sewer District will begin accepting applications for a newly approved Customer Assistance Program (CAP). The CAP offers a 25% discount to…
The iconic Mt. Airy water tanks are a City Council vote away from being an historic landmark. A committee approved the proposal Tuesday and a final…
A Hamilton County Judge is, for now, blocking Cincinnati from raising water rates in unincorporated parts of Hamilton County. Judge Robert Ruehlman issued…