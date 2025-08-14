Ohio EPA grant funds replacement of lead service lines at childcare facilities

Greater Cincinnati Water Works is beginning a project aimed at improving public health by replacing lead service lines at licensed childcare facilities. This work is being funded by a $500,000 grant awarded by the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency.

Lead was commonly used for pipes in the early 20th century, but when plumbing materials corrode, amounts of the toxic metal can enter drinking water. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, even small amounts of lead exposure can cause serious damage to the brain and nervous system which can slow growth and development in children.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the utility project and its impact on public health.

Guests:



Bridget Patton, assistant superintendent for community engagement, Greater Cincinnati Water Works

Jean Bach, communications manager, 4C for Children



Select music from Blue Dot Sessions (www.sessions.blue).

Ways to listen to this show: