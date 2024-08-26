Cincinnati to start notifying residents living in homes with lead water lines

An estimated 35,000 residential properties in Cincinnati have potentially dangerous lead service lines for drinking water, and the city hopes to replace all of them by 2037.

Greater Cincinnati Water Works (GCWW) is launching a public notification effort to contact everyone living at these properties over the next few months.

"The notification process is part of some changes from the federal EPA to the Safe Drinking Water Act," said Lead Program Manager Kevin Kappers.

The new rules take effect Oct. 16. GCWW and all other utilities must notify customers with lines made from lead, from galvanized steel (which may contain lead), and lines in which the material is unknown.

"We're going to be working block by block, coming to the customers, signing them up and doing whole streets at a time for replacements," Kappers said.

It's not the first time GCWW has contacted residents about lead pipes. The Enhanced Lead Program was launched in 2016 and GCWW has replaced lead lines at about 6,000 properties over the last seven years.

Unlike the early days of the program, however, the city will now pay the entire cost of replacement instead of sharing the expense with the homeowner.

"When we're working in your area, we come at you with every way we can," Kappers said. "We're going to call, we're going to text, email, put up signs on the street, team up with your community council."

You don't have to wait for a letter to find out if you have lead pipes. Use the GCWW website to learn how to identify lead pipes, and to see an interactive map of all the known lead service lines in the city.

Until recently, you could join a waitlist for GCWW to replace your lead service lines individually. GCWW Director Cathy Bailey says that's not a good way to replace 35,000 lines as quickly as possible.

"It's not efficient and effective for us to just be jumping all over the city," Bailey said. "If we need to hit 20 on the street, we need to be there at one time to try to get the 20, not two this year; five in three years; two, two years after that."

Bailey says customers should still contact GCWW if they're concerned about their water. You can request a free test for lead in your home's water at gcww.org/lead-test-kit. The city will schedule individual replacements as needed, like if the pipes are leaking and need to be repaired.

Renters can request a water test on their own, and do not need the landlord's permission.

What to expect from GCWW

GCWW will send about 5,000 letters per week for 10 weeks, aiming to spread out the expected increase in calls and emails from customers with questions about the notification.

Rental properties will receive multiple copies of the letter: one to the tenant, one to the landlord, and one to the owner's agent. The utility will also notify customers by email if that information is available.

Learn more about the notification process in this memo from the City Manager's Office.

Is my water safe to drink?

The water GCWW sends to our taps does not contain any lead. The risk for contamination comes from lead service lines (pipes) or from interior water fixtures.

Officials say for the vast majority of homes that do have lead service lines, the water will still be within safe levels to drink. That's partly because the utility uses a corrosion control chemical as part of the treatment process which prevents lead from leaching into the water from pipes.

"But the only 100 percent sure way to eliminate the risk from lead is just to remove or replace the lead lines themselves," said Public Engagement Director Kevin Osborne.

Director Bailey says there are other potential sources of lead contamination in older homes, especially from paint. Hamilton County and the city of Cincinnati each have a lead poisoning prevention program.

