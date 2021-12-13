Cincinnati likely to start paying entire cost of replacing privately-owned lead lines

Cincinnati will likely start covering the entire cost of replacing residential lead services lines as soon as next month. The city has nearly 40,000 private lead lines at risk of contaminating drinking water.

A current city program will pay for up to half the cost of replacing lines on private property (40% for all residential property owners, and 45-50% for low-income property owners).

"We had a customer assistance program that would help people as well, which gave them some additional assistance," said Cathy Bailey, executive director of Greater Cincinnati Water Works. "But even with that we still heard from customers that said, 'I still can't afford it.' "

The proposed program would cover 100% of replacement costs for all residential property owners, regardless of income.

Ohio ranks second in the country for the number of lead service lines that need to be replaced, according to research from 2016. GCWW has been replacing about 800 private lead lines a year. New federal regulations will likely require the city to increase that to about 1,200 lines replaced each year, starting in 2024.

Bailey says she hopes many more residents will seek out replacement once it won't cost them anything.

"More people, we hope, will come into the program, and then we can move forward to become a lead safe city," Bailey says.

The program is possible because of a rate increase: 3.75% starting in January, and an annual 5.55% increase for four years starting in 2023. Council approved the rate plan as part of the fiscal year 2022 budget.

Bailey says the rate increases are also needed to fund operating and capital needs, maintaining financial stability, and long-term plans for customer affordability.

Council is expected to vote on the lead line replacement ordinance Wednesday.

Instructions on how to find out if you have lead service lines on your property are available online: https://la.mygcww.org/do-i-have-a-lead-service-line/