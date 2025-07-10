After trash fires, Rumpke is reminding folks how to properly throw things away

Rumpke Trash & Recycling is blaming improperly disposed of fireworks and lithium-ion batteries for three fires in the past week. The company is reminding customers about what should and shouldn't go in curbside bins.

"It is really important that customers review, understand, and follow our curbside and dumpster guidelines to protect employees, the motoring public, equipment, and facilities," Communications Manager Molly Yeager tells WVXU.

The company says a lithium-ion battery in someone's recycling bin led to a fire at the entrance to Rumpke's recycling facility in St. Bernard on Tuesday. The next day, a garbage truck driver had to dump his load in the Oxford Community Park parking lot because it was on fire. The company says fireworks were determined to have caused the fire. In both cases, the local fire departments had to respond to put out the flames.

"Both of these incidents were minor in scale, but could have easily become a major event, if not for the quick action of the Rumpke team and the local first responders," Yeager says.

On Thursday, another lithium-ion battery caught fire in a brand new baler at the recycling center, though Yeager says employees were able to put it out quickly before the machine was damaged.

"Lithium-ion batteries are found in almost everything these days. These are the rechargeable batteries, so you have them in your cellphone, your laptop; your lawn equipment has lithium-ion batteries — [even some] greeting cards now have lithium-ion batteries in them, those with sound," Yeager explains. "It's something that people are moving to because they are rechargeable, but what to do with them when they're at the end of their life has become an increasing issue."

Fireworks also are problematic, especially during the summer around the Independence Day holiday. Only spent fireworks should be placed in curbside bins, and they should be thoroughly soaked in water first.

"Our guidelines when it comes to fireworks is to make sure: One, it's been spent so it's not an unused firework; and two, soak it completely in water, and then soak it even longer before you put it in the trash so it doesn't reignite," Yeager says.

What you can and can't leave at the curb

Other dangerous items Yeager says they have problems with people putting in the trash are propane tanks, charcoal embers, and pool chemicals.

Rumpke lists the following prohibited items both online and on the reverse side of paper bills:



Drywall

Concrete

Bricks

Rocks

Drums or barrels

Motor oil or cooking oil

Lead acid batteries (Ex.: car and boat batteries — most auto stores will accept)

Lithium-ion batteries (Can dispose of at the Cincinnati Recycling & Reuse Hub, some fire departments, various retail stores like Staples and Batteries Plus)

While residential customers may place used alkaline batteries (Ex.: AA, AAA, D-volt) in curbside trash, businesses may not

Tires

Combustible materials

Any items considered household hazardous waste

Rumpke does take the following items:

Plastic trash bags

Styrofoam items including packing materials, containers, and cups

Wearable items of clothing including shoes

Non-recyclable food packaging including overly greasy pizza boxes, takeout food containers, multilayer bags, and candy wrappers

Paint solidified with cat litter or sawdust

Broken glass or light bulbs (must be properly contained)

Large items, such as TVs, mattresses, furniture and certain appliances (please contact Rumpke in advance to schedule pickup of bulky items and to find out any preparation instructions)

What about recycling?

Please refer to Rumpke’s list of acceptable items for recycling. You can typically recycle the following items:

Plastic bottles, jugs, and tubs

Glass bottles and jars

Aluminum cans

Steel cans and lids

Paperboard (like cereal boxes)

Cardboard

Office paper

Envelopes and junk mail

Newspapers, magazines and inserts

Telephone books and catalogs

Cartons

You can also find a full listing of items accepted for free and for a fee at the Cincinnati Recycling & Reuse Hub.

