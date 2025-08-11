Meet Cincinnati's NextGen Radio participants and hear their stories

WVXU had the honor of hosting NextGen Radio in Cincinnati in July. This five-day journalism project pairs participants with mentors and other professionals to produce first-person stories based on a theme. This year's theme was "moments of truth."

Learn more about each participant and listen to the the stories they produced below. You can learn more about NextGen Radio on the organization's website.

Warning: Some of these stories contain mentions of suicide. If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, call, text or chat the 988 Lifeline.

A poet reclaims her voice

By Lilia Santeramo

Early in her career, Christine Wilson’s creative writing stalled in jobs that left little room for her to express her authentic voice. She rediscovered the value of her words after joining a women’s writing circle, and now inhabits her voice with pride.

Jennifer Merritt Lilia Santeramo with her mentor George Bodarky and NextGen Managing Editor Gabriela Saldivia.

Lilia Santeramo Listen • 3:47

Life begins at 46

By V Robinson

For Dave Stefan, turning 46 felt like it was too late to find happiness. Now a happy 60-year-old, Stefan reflects on how he found his second chance at life and is helping others do the same.

Becca Costello / WVXU V Robinson works with production editor Alex Harshaw.

V Robinson Listen • 3:46

Mom honors son through mental health outreach

By Alanna Marshall

After decades of advocacy work supporting local families — especially immigrant families — everything in one Cincinnati mom’s life changed when she lost her son to suicide last November. Through her grief, she’s found purpose in advocating for young men’s mental health in her community.

Courtesy / NextGen Radio Alanna Marshall on the scene of her report.

Alanna Marshall Listen • 3:39

Transforming Cincinnati and themselves

By Morgan Schneider

Longtime LGBTQ+ community leader Tristan Vaught began to medically transition just before their 46th birthday. While their fears held them back, Tristan’s wife helped them realize they deserved to be completely true to themselves.

Becca Costello / WVXU Morgan Schneider works with her mentor Tana Weingartner at Cincinnati Public Radio's offices.

Morgan Schneider Listen • 3:36

From protest to nonprofit

By Ashton Boggan

After helping activists in the summer of 2020, Noam Barnard realized his community care efforts didn’t have to end with the protests. That’s when he and his “ragtag team” established the outreach nonprofit Cincinnati Coalition for Community Safety.

Jennifer Merritt / WVXU Ashton Boggan during the presentation of her finished work with her mentor Luke X. Martin.

Ashton Boggan Listen • 3:40

