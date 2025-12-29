Red Bike plans for 'best year ever' after years of financial turmoil

Cincinnati bike share program Red Bike reached over 125,000 rides in 2025, the second highest on record. Director Doug McClintock says the future is bright, despite recent struggles.

“At the end of 2023, we were all scared for what would happen and I was laying people off,” McClintock told WVXU. “At the end of 2024 I was like, are we going to get this across the finish line? Well, here at the end of 2025, I know that 2026 is going to be our best year ever.”

The nonprofit launched nearly 12 years ago. It shut down for the first few months of 2024 because of a critical funding shortfall, after longtime sponsor UC Health withdrew support.

A coalition of public and private entities raised enough one-time support to reopen the bike share program. In May, Red Bike announced a three-year funding plan with support from local governments and private donors.

“We have a three-year timeline here, and we have to start landing things in 2026 and show that this investment really is paying off,” McClintock said.

Revenue from bike share fees, including monthly/annual passes and one-time fees from casual riders, has never been enough to pay all the bills. Farebox revenue declined 15% compared to 2023.

Red Bike also is planning changes to the Go Pass program, which offers discounted rates to low-income individuals. Go Pass made up 53% of all rides in 2025, on track with the year before.

McClintock says this equity program is a critical part of the organization’s mission, but it’s not financially sustainable.

“We're not going to be removing access,” he said. “We may be making some changes to how access is provided, given the financial underpinnings.”

Red Bike opened seven new stations in 2025, reaching 78 total across the region:



Monument Park in Dayton, Ky. (relocated from Newport)

Wasson Way at Paxton

Avondale Town Center

Northside Transit Center

Vandalia Point (replaces Hoffner Park)

Chase and Kirby

Pullan and Langland

A new station at Xavier University will open in early 2026, and McClintock says he’s especially excited about the new stations along Wasson Way.

“We think that's a really great opportunity to link people between communities across I-71, in communities that have been divested from, and allow people to travel for jobs and recreation,” he said.

Red Bike also is investing in new advertising and partnerships, hoping to grow ridership in the months before the BLINK light and art festival returns in October.

“We're looking at the opportunity to activate a massive number of people who come Downtown, but we want that built into their life before we ever get there,” McClintock said. “Those opportunities don't ever pay off if you don't invest on the front side.”

Right before BLINK is another major event for Red Bike: Cincinnati will host the 2026 North American Bike and Scooter Share Association conference.

