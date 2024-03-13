Red Bike shuts down

After taking a two-month pause in January, Red Bike will shut down indefinitely. The board that oversees the Cincinnati bikeshare program voted Wednesday to shutter it because of a lack of sustainable funding.

The Cincinnati Business Courier was first to report the news.

Red Bike had its most successful year in 2023, with nearly 140,000 rides, 645 active annual members, and 157 active monthly members. Those have never been enough to operate the service, Executive Director Doug McClintock told WVXU in December. The real issue, he said, was losing a sponsorship contract with UC Health, which expired last June.

"UC Health has been an absolute critical supporter of us ... we wouldn't be anywhere near as successful if we had not had their support," McClintock said. "They were unable to renew their support this year, and our efforts to try to find someone else in the corporate giving world to step into that space have, unfortunately, been unsuccessful."

The Courier reports City Council Member Mark Jeffreys, himself an avid cyclist, will reach out to potential stakeholders so the service may continue in a more sustainably funded way.

"We need to pull together all the right people to maintain Red Bike in Cincinnati," he told the outlet. "It cannot go away."

The January pause was meant to help sustain the service.

"In January and February our revenue is very, very down because people aren't riding," McClintock said at the time. "This is the point of time the least number of folks will be affected and gives us the opportunity to launch [again] strong in the spring."

All of Red Bike's staff, except for McClintock, will be laid off next week, the Courier says.

Red Bike started in 2014, and eventually expanded to Covington and Newport.

—with reporting by Becca Costello