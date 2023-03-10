Daily View

-
Only tenured and tenure-track professors, along with longer-term contract faculty, would be able to vote and join the union.
Visit Cincy and the Cincinnati Bengals partnered to ask the NFL to consider the Queen City for the 2027, 2028 or 2029 draft.
Experts see the case against former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder and lobbyist Matt Borges as a test of limits on dark money in Ohio politics.
Former US Attorney David DeVillers said comments from his successor made previously and then outside the courthouse in Cincinnati after the verdicts suggest the case continues.
Officials from the Ohio Department of Agriculture and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency say there's no indication East Palestine's agriculture system was impacted by February's rain derailment.
Air quality measurements were at normal levels when it started working again Sunday.
The story of Amiry, the serval found in a tree, happened in January, but was only made public recently. He's been doing well at the Cincinnati Zoo, which reportedly hopes to make him a cat ambassador.