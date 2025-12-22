'CBS Evening News' to broadcast from Cincinnati Jan. 15

Live from Cincinnati, it’s the CBS Evening News!

When Tony Dokoupil takes over CBS’ legacy nightly newscast on Monday, Jan. 5, 2026, he won’t be sitting behind the anchor desk in New York City.

Dokoupil, a 20-year CBS News veteran, will launch his CBS Evening News term with a 10-day “Live from America” road trip starting in Miami, Florida, and come to Cincinnati on Thursday, Jan. 15.

The former CBS Mornings cohost will circle the nation with stops in Atlanta, Dallas, Denver and San Francisco the first week, and continue on to Detroit, Minneapolis and Chicago before stopping here. His tour ends Friday, Jan. 16, in Pittsburgh.

CBS News says that Dokoupil — who replaces John Dickerson and Maurice DuBois — will be “meeting people where they are — sharing the most urgent, important stories with Americans, rather than talking to them.” He will “offer a fuller picture of the country, a closer look at the neighbors they share it with and the challenges we face together.”

The promotional tour was planned to bring attention to Dokoupil, the third anchor of the third-place CBS newscast in less than a year. Nora O’Donnell left after Donald Trump’s inauguration last January to become a roving senior CBS correspondent. She was replaced by Dickerson and DuBois, who announced their departures this fall after new CBS owners appointed political commentator Bari Weiss as CBS News editor-in-chief. Both Dickerson and DuBois are leaving the network, Deadline says.

Regardless of the anchor, the CBS Evening News has been mired in third place behind David Muir’s ABC World News Tonight. Last May NBC switched anchors, replacing Lester Holt with Tom Llamas on the NBC Nightly News.

Dokoupil, in the CBS announcement, said that “growing up a bit ramshackle, moving between Florida, Maryland and West Virginia, traveling the country playing high school and college baseball, I learned to love talking to new people.

“As a journalist, I realized there are some things you’ll never understand until you’re standing there with the people in the middle of it. Being there, and bringing others there, is what I love most about this job, and what makes me so excited about this trip,” he said.

He lives in New York with his wife, MS NOW anchor Katy Tur. They have two children. He also has two children from his first marriage.

