-
The parents of former Carlisle cheerleader Brooke Skylar Richardson give their first TV interview to CBS' 48 Hours Saturday (10 p.m., Channel 12), which…
-
CBS celebrated the sixth anniversary of "CBS This Morning" Tuesday by announcing that "Face the Nation" host John Dickerson will join Nora O'Donnell and…
-
Former Fox News host Gretchen Carlson says she'll return to TV in the spring, nearly two years after her departure from Fox."I plan to be back on…
-
Rocky Carroll continues to expand his role with CBS' "NCIS" franchise with the Cincinnati native narrating CBS News' "48 Hours: NCIS" real-life detective…
-
Sunday mornings will never be the same.Charles Osgood is retiring from "CBS Sunday Morning" on Sept. 25.To me, he's a bigger loss at CBS than David…