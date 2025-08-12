Frank Marzullo launches daily forecasts online

Frank Marzullo’s promised big announcement Tuesday was to say he was finally free, after six months, to talk publicly about Cincinnati weather and his future.

He did not announce that he had been hired by another local TV station.

“Hopefully we’ll be back (on TV) in a couple of weeks,” said Marzullo, who left WXIX-TV abruptly Feb. 11.

Marzullo called Tuesday “Independence Day,” because “my noncompete has expired and I can now work anywhere in Cincinnati, and I can talk about the weather and anything else,” he told me.

So the meteorologist celebrated his freedom with a 12-minute video on Facebook and YouTube from his back porch which included as much talk about his TV situation as Tuesday’s forecast.

“Yes, I will have an announcement at some point. I’m still working on the details, so stay tuned for that. We’ll be back on television at some point here,” said Marzullo, who worked at WXIX-TV for 18 years on the morning news.

As for his departure from Fox 19, he said: “It was time. It was time to take a moment and figure some things out here.”

Marzullo had filled in for Chief Meteorologist Steve Horstmeyer on the 10 p.m. newscasts in late January. At the time, WXIX-TV had started its search to replace Horstmeyer, who had announced his retirement. Horstmeyer’s last day is Thursday, Aug. 28.

Was Marzullo told he wouldn’t got Horstmeyer’s job?

“No, at the time I left I was being considered for the position, so I was never told no. I just felt it was time after 18 years to reset things, and see what ‘Frank career 2.0’ may look like,” he told me.

“I wish nothing but the best for them. I worked with some really talented and caring people for almost 20 years at WXIX. I’m really excited for the next move as I now can focus on my family’s future here in Cincinnati. I will let you know when I have things worked out.”

Although his noncompete banned him from Cincinnati television, he was able to work in other TV markets. He commuted to Cleveland often this summer to fill in as a weatherman for Scripps’ WEWS-TV. He also has subbed at Dayton’s WDTN-TV (Channel 2).

Marzullo was Fox 19’s longest-tenured morning personality and meteorologist. WXIX-TV hired the Cleveland-area native in August 2007 from Youngstown’s WFMJ-TV a year before Horstmeyer was lured from WKRC-TV to be chief meteorologist. Shortly after Marzullo was hired, he was moved to mornings to work with Sheila Gray and Rob Williams. He had hosted the Fox 19 Now Morning News Xtra 9 a.m.-11 a.m. since September 2010.

Marzullo is one of three meteorologist to leave the five-person WXIX-TV weather team this year, with a fourth (Horstmeyer) departing later this month. Ashley Smith left in January after seven years to be the Hoxworth Blood Center public information officer. Ethan Emery quit in May after three months to be a communications specialist in Dayton for Montgomery County.

Channel 19 has hired former WKRC-TV forecaster Brad Maushart, and meteorologists Erin Ashley and Anne DeVall this year. A fourth meteorologist will be hired after Horstmeyer leaves.

