Erin Ashley replaces Ashley Smith on WXIX-TV’s weather team

Yes, Erin Ashley is surprised to be working in her hometown so soon.

Two years ago, Ashley was studying broadcast meteorology at Ohio University and doing forecasts for WOUB-TV, the campus station. She started her career in May 2023 at WTVG-TV in Toledo immediately after graduating from OU.

Getting a TV job in Cincinnati “came up a lot quicker than I imagined,” she says.

After just 21 months in Toledo — TV market No. 81 — she’ll join the weather team at WXIX-TV here in Cincinnati — TV market No. 37 — on Monday, Feb. 24. Gray Television owns both stations.

“I’m grateful to have had the opportunity to bounce home so early in my career. I know it’s rare to make it home, let alone as my second career pit stop,” says the 2019 Goshen High School graduate. “My team in Toledo really supported this step in my career, and it made it super easy to take this step.”

Channel 19 weekend meteorologist Ethan Embry, a 2018 OU grad, told her about Fox 19 needing a meteorologist when Ashley Smith left to become Hoxworth Blood Center’s public information officer.

“Ethan reached out to me and asked about my ‘next steps,’ which I hadn’t really thought about considering how little time I’ve spent in Toledo. But as soon as he reached out a few months ago about the opportunity, I knew I needed to give it a shot. I really do owe it to him,” she says.

Becoming a meteorologist was the furthest thing from her mind when growing up in the Milford area.

“I’ll be incredibly honest. Weather terrified me growing up,” she says. Her mother likes to tell how Erin ran to the basement during thunderstorms before any tornado warnings were issued. “I didn’t consider myself a weather-lover until that fear turned into a fascination as I learned more about the weather,” she says.

Her family’s favorite forecaster for years has been Steve Horstmeyer, Greater Cincinnati’s longest tenured TV meteorologist who plans to retire in March after 48 years. She hit it off instantly with her new boss.

“During the interview process, Steve and I spoke for hours upon hours. It didn’t feel like an interview at all, but rather a conversation. It was all about science communication. We shared our passions for weather and for climate, and I got to express my background in climate reporting,” she says.

“His extensive background in climate science is something that Cincinnati has been so lucky to have, and I’m really looking forward to absorbing as much knowledge as I can before he takes his deserved retirement.”

Ashley appeared in Channel 19’s recent weather special, Ahead of the Storm. She says she will continue to tell stories of environmental issues and innovations in her Project Planet production. The self-proclaimed “weather nerd” also enjoys rock-climbing and cheering for FC Cincinnati and the Bengals.