Morning anchor Jessica Brown will leave WXIX-TV Friday to anchor at WCVB-TV in Boston, the nation's 10th largest TV market.BREAKBrown has worked nine…
More breaking news is coming to Cincinnati television: WLWT-TV announced Tuesday it’s adding new 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. weekday newscasts, a week after WXIX-TV…
Breaking news! No more new episodes for TV's top-rated Judge Judy means WXIX-TV viewers will see breaking news at 3 p.m. weekdays this fall, as Fox 19…
The demographic ratings are in – which TV stations use to sell advertising – showing WXIX-TV winning most weekday newscasts, and WLWT-TV winning at 11…
Greater Cincinnati daytime viewers will see more of the same this fall.The new daytime shows can be counted on one hand: Drew Barrymore's talk show…
WCPO-TV has hired Iraq war veteran Adrian Whitsett to co-anchor Good Morning Tri-State with Julie O'Neill.The former Marine comes from Orlando's WESH-TV,…
The show must go on! WKRC-TV will broadcast the Western & Southern/WEBN-FM fireworks 9 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 6, from an undisclosed location due to the…
Action Auction bidding began on Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 7, for the Cincinnati-Dayton public television stations' first joint auction. The delayed…
Elise Jesse, the Oak Hills High School and Mount St. Joseph University alum, is leaving her hometown sports reporting job at WLWT-TV.She's married to Mike…
He didn't want to come to Cincinnati. Now he doesn't want to leave.But Michael Baldwin, WXIX-TV Saturday night anchor and general assignment reporter, is…