John Kiesewetter: Media Beat
For more than 30 years, John Kiesewetter has been the source for information about all things in local media — comings and goings, local people appearing on the big or small screen, special programs, and much more. Contact John at johnkiese@yahoo.com.

WXIX-TV hires meteorologist from Univ. of Alabama

91.7 WVXU | By John Kiesewetter
Published May 19, 2025 at 2:23 PM EDT
Anna DuVall from the University of Alabama's WVUA-TV says she'll debut on WXIX-TV in June.
acduvall01
Anna DuVall says she starts in June at Fox 19.

WXIX-TV adds its third new meteorologist this year when Anna DuVall from Alabama debuts in June.

The 2023 University of Alabama graduate has been working as a weekend forecaster for the past year at WVUA-TV, owned by the university. She also earned a master’s degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University this month.

“I’m headed to Cincinnati! I’m excited to announce that I’ll be joining FOX19 in June as their newest meteorologist,” she posted on Facebook last week.

Since Chief Meteorologist Steve Horstmeyer announced his intention to retire, three Channel 19 meteorologists have left the station.

Newly engaged Ashley Smith left in January to become the public information officer for Hoxworth Blood Center. Morning meteorologist Frank Marzullo abruptly resigned in February after 18 years. And weekend forecaster Ethan Emery left May 11 after three years. He had been working part-time since joining the Montgomery County communications staff in Dayton in March.

Goshen High School graduate Erin Ashley came to WXIX-TV after two years at Toledo’s WTVG-TV in February. Former WKRC-TV meteorologist Brad Maushart returned to the local airwaves on Channel 19 in April after a two-year absence.

Horstmeyer, 71, the station’s chief meteorologist since 2008, announced in November that he was leaving March 16 when his contract expired, but he would stay around off-air until the station hired a new chief meteorologist. In February, he pushed retirement back to May. Now he plans to stick around until August. Horstmeyer started his TV career 48 years ago, in 1977, at WLWT-TV.

DuVall interned in WVUA-TV’s weather department while studying news media and geography at Alabama. She’s also competed in the Miss Alabama USA pageant 2022-24, according to her WUVA-TV bio.

