GE Aerospace's UAW workers rally ahead of potential strike approval

A group of workers at GE Aerospace could vote to authorize a strike Friday.

The employees represented by the UAW say they're pushing back against a potential increase in their health insurance costs. They're also looking for better time off policies and assurances their jobs will stay at GE Aerospace's Evendale and Erlanger sites.

At a rally Thursday at the gates of the Erlanger facility, UAW Local 647 President Brian Strunk said the health insurance issue is a major sticking point in negotiations. The union's current contract with GE Aerospace ends at midnight Aug. 27.

"As of right now, on the table, GE has a 40% increase," Strunk said. "It's crazy. Our members could not sustain a 40% increase."

Strunk said those roughly 635 workers perform a variety of tasks. About 165 work in Erlanger and another 460 work in Evendale.

"Erlanger is their distribution center," he said. "So 73% of their parts come through this facility. They send parts all over the world. They come through here and then get distributed out throughout the world. In Evendale, we have fork truck drivers; we build jet engines; marine and industrial engines. We develop, we machine. We do a lot at Evendale."

GE Aerospace released a statement about ongoing negotiations with the union.

"GE Aerospace respects our employees’ right to make their voices heard," the statement reads. "Our focus remains on engaging directly and constructively with union representatives at the bargaining table to reach an agreement that supports our employees and ensures the continued strength of our business. We are committed to a fair and respectful negotiation process."

The company employs about 9,000 people in the region. On Wednesday, it reached a new five-year agreement with about 550 Evendale employees represented by another union, the IAM.

UAW members will have to authorize any potential strike. That's something workers are hoping to avoid, but it all depends on what kind of deal the union can reach with the company, union representatives say.

"Nobody wants to strike," Strunk said. "Nobody wants to do that. But at some point you have to stand up, because a 40% increase in your health insurance isn't sustainable."

