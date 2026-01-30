© 2026 Cincinnati Public Radio
Butler County Jail featured on Discovery Channel March 2

91.7 WVXU | By John Kiesewetter
Published January 30, 2026 at 3:30 PM EST
Logo for Discovery Channel's 120 Hours Behind Bars
Courtesy Discovery Channel
Discovery Channel's 120 Hours Behind Bars reality series premiered Jan. 19.

Discovery's 120 Hours Behind Bars filmed at the Hamilton corrections facility for the new reality series.

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office says “you won’t want to miss this inside look” at the county jail March 2 on TV.

Sheriff Richard K. Jones welcomed a Discovery Channel film crew into his jail at 705 Hanover St., Hamilton, for its new reality series, 120 Hours Behind Bars. His episode will air at 9 p.m. Monday, March 2, on the Discovery Channel, his office announced on Facebook Thursday, Jan. 29.

Discovery describes the show this way: “Over five intense days, 120 Hours Behind Bars delivers an unfiltered look inside America’s toughest jails, where officers are outnumbered, cellblocks are overcrowded, and violence erupts without warning.”

The trailer for the series shows an inmate screaming while pinned against a wall by officers, and a prisoner saying, “For an inmate never locked up before, it’s just terrifying.” A corrections official also describes his jail this way: “It’s just a dangerous situation. It’s terrible. Don’t come to jail!”

The Jan. 19 premiere featured the jail in Washington Parish, Louisiana, where the corrections staff “battles overcrowding and chaos." The Jan. 26 episode from Leake County Jail near Jackson, Mississippi, showed “a rural county jail … gripped by meth addiction and repeat offenders.”

No episode description has been released by Discovery for the Butler County Jail show.

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office announced the series earlier this month on Facebook:

“You can soon take an inside look at America’s toughest jails, where officers are often outnumbered and violence can erupt without warning.

“The Discovery Channel will be airing a new series titled 120 Hours Behind Bars, delivering an unfiltered look at what truly happens behind bars.

“The series premieres Monday, January 19 at 9:00 PM, following more than five days of intense filming to capture the realities faced daily by correctional officers and inmates alike.

“The Butler County Jail will be featured in this series, and we will share the specific air date for that episode as soon as it is announced…”

