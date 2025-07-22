Cincinnati police union files complaint against community responders

Deadly shootings are on the rise in Cincinnati this summer. In the latest case, a man was killed in Price Hill in the early morning hours Monday. Plus, youth violence is spiking, with police reporting more than two dozen juveniles shot in the city.

Across the country, community responders have been cropping up to help officers. The intention is to dispatch civilian volunteers to non-violent calls so that police resources can be freed up to deal with crime.

But Cincinnati FOP President Ken Kober says these volunteers have gone beyond the scope of what is intended and it’s endangering the public.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss community responders, whether they can help in times of increased violence, and why the FOP has filed a complaint.

Guests:



Ken Kober, president, FOP Queen City Lodge #69



Tom Thompson, retired chief, Kettering Health Network and Sinclair College

