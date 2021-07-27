-
About 50 people started a 10-month training program to join the Cincinnati Police Department Monday. They'll spend the first seven months at the Police…
-
Black Cincinnatians are disproportionately the subjects of police use of force, according to a new report from a national civil rights coalition. The…
-
Cincinnati Police responded to a drive-by shooting in East Price Hill Thursday night, not far from where Council Member Betsy Sundermann lives. About five…
-
Cincinnati Police Chief Eliot Isaac announced his plans to retire in early 2022 during the Lincoln Ware Show Monday. Isaac has been with the department…
-
The Cincinnati Police Department is cracking down on people illegally riding motorbikes and quads throughout the city.Since last September, CPD's District…
-
A cicada flew into a driver's face in Cincinnati Monday evening, causing them to crash and total their car, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.
-
The Cincinnati Police Department is changing its written procedures on the execution of warrants, eliminating the use of no-knock warrants unless someone…
-
A pre-arrest diversion program that launched in downtown Cincinnati last summer has now expanded to Norwood and Colerain Township.Law Enforcement Assisted…
-
Cincinnati and seven other Ohio cities are part of an effort to encourage the production of technology to make guns more secure. The Gun Safety Consortium…
-
The police shooting of Black men — culminating with the death of 19-year-old Timothy Thomas — sparked days of civil unrest in Cincinnati in 2001.…