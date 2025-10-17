CPD chief retains same employment attorney representing fired fire chief

Cincinnati Police Chief Teresa Theetge has retained the same attorney currently representing former Fire Chief Michael Washington, who is actively suing the city for wrongful termination.

City Manager Sheryl Long has asked Theetge to resign, according to people with knowledge of the situation who spoke to WVXU and our news partner the Business Courier on condition of anonymity.

Labor and employment attorney Stephen Imm told WVXU Friday he is representing Teresa Theetge. He declined to answer further questions about the situation.

Long said Wednesday that no decisions have been made regarding a change in leadership for the Cincinnati Police Department. In an updated statement Thursday, Long says she met with Chief Theetge "for productive discussions regarding departmental matters" and that "those conversations are ongoing."

A spokesperson for the City Manager's Office declined to offer comment on the news of Theetge's representation. The Mayor's office has not responded to multiple requests for comment since Wednesday.

Former fire chief claims wrongful termination

Long fired former Fire Chief Michael Washington in 2023, saying he failed to address a hostile work environment toward women, as well as citing other reasons for termination. Washington sued shortly after.

A federal judge decided in August the case could move to trial, mostly denying the city's request for summary judgement. Judge Stephanie K. Bowman of the Ohio Southern District says Long and the city did violate Washington’s right to due process by not offering him a hearing before his termination. But Judge Bowman did not rule on several other issues, including whether Long had proper cause to fire Washington, whether Long made defamatory statements about Washington, and what damages Washington might be awarded.

A trial date was set for Sept. 29, but the city quickly filed an appeal in the Sixth Circuit, pausing the trial. The city's principal appeal brief is due Oct. 27.

Attorney Stephen Imm and three others from Finney Law Firm are representing Washington in his federal lawsuit.

Why Chief Theetge is under scrutiny

Theetge's possible removal comes after months of public scrutiny and criticism over how the city has handled crime.

Although violent crime is down citywide, Downtown and Over-the-Rhine saw spikes in crime this summer that were higher than the usual increase during warm weather. And a brawl outside a bar in July went viral on social media, prompting national politicians, especially Republicans, to lambast the city's Democratic leadership.

A shooting on Fountain Square Monday evening prompted a new wave of city efforts to address crime. Theetge and Mayor Aftab Pureval held a joint press conference Tuesday afternoon to announce a "show of force" by CPD at Fountain Square. Theetge said CPD officers would begin to enforce low-level offenses like smoking marijuana in public, and assured officers she would support them as long as they followed policies and procedures.

