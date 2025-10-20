Sports talk host Tony Pike returns to 1530 WCKY-AM

“I’m Tony Pike. I’m back!” the former University of Cincinnnati quarterback told listeners of his Cincy 360 sports talk show Monday on WCKY-AM, branded as ESPN 1530.

“I’m happy to be back. I’m glad to be here. More than anything, I’m able to talk some football. And able to talk to the listeners,” said Pike, who was let go by owners iHeartMedia as part of nationwide layoffs. He announced his abrupt departure from the station in a social media post Oct. 8, a half-hour before co-host Austin Elmore took over Cincy 360.

“Austin is still here. Nothing has changed,” Pike told listeners Monday. Elmore said he was told Friday Pike would rejoin him Monday.

Pike, who will be inducted into the University of Cincinnati James P. Kelly Athletics Hall of Fame Friday, was restored to all of his iHeartMedia duties:

Co-hosting Cincy 360 noon-3 p.m. weekdays on WCKY-AM;

noon-3 p.m. weekdays on WCKY-AM; Talking football with Mo Egger Mondays 3-6 p.m. on Egger's Tony & Mo Football Show on WCKY-AM;

on WCKY-AM; Participating in the Bengals pregame show at The Holy Grail in The Banks before home games.

Despite the layoff, Pike continued as the Bearcats radio analyst with play-by-play man Dan Hoard as a freelancer. He moved from the sidelines to the booth Sept. 27 when longtime analyst Jim Kelly stepped down due to health reasons. Kelly died Oct. 12.



The 2025 UC Hall of Fame class will be inducted Friday, as part of homecoming weekend activities, at 7 p.m. Friday at Fifth Third Arena. The ceremony is free and open to the public. The Bearcats host Baylor at 4 p.m. Saturday.

Pike led the Bearcats to back-to-back Big East championships and two BCS Bowl appearances (2008-09). He was first team All Big East in 2009 with 2,520 passing yards and 29 touchdowns in nine games. He was drafted by the Carolina Panthers in the sixth round of the 2010 NFL draft and played in one game that fall for the Panthers.

In his senior year at Reading High School Pike was named Cincinnati Division II-III Player of the Year.

