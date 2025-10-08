Sports talk host Tony Pike gone from 1530 WCKY-AM

What a week for Tony Pike, the former University of Cincinnati quarterback-turned-broadcaster.

On Saturday, the WCKY-AM sports talk host moved from sidelines reporter to the booth as UC’s game analyst after longtime color commentator Jim Kelly stepped away from UC broadcasts for the remainder of the season to battle cancer.

On Tuesday, Pike was let go by iHeartMedia, owner of WCKY-AM, WLW-AM, and other Cincinnati stations. It was part of the media company’s nationwide layoffs which stretched from Philadelphia to San Francisco.

Tony Pike

“It’s not something I ever hoped to say, but my current time with iHeart has come to an end,” Pike, 39, announced on social media. The UC Hall of Famer, drafted in the sixth round of the 2010 NFL draft by the Carolina Panthers, hosted Cincy360 noon-3 p.m. weekdays on WCKY-AM, branded as “ESPN 1530.”

WCKY-AM host Mo Egger, who helped launch Pike’s radio career by inviting him 10 years ago to talk football on his Monday show, told listeners Wednesday he was “crushed” when he heard the news.

“Somebody sees a number on a spread sheet, and (thinks) that number doesn’t work, so out they go,” Egger said. Egger also said “other people were let go yesterday (Tuesday),” but did not elaborate.

Pike, who led the Bearcats to back-to-back Big East championships and two BCS Bowl appearances (2008-09), told the Enquirer he will continue as radio analyst “as an independent contractor” on UC games.

Dan Hoard, UC and Bengals play-by-play announcer, told me he expects to call the game with Pike when the Bearcats host the University of Central Florida noon Saturday in Nippert Stadium. “I expect it to be Tony (with me),” he says.

Hoard praised Pike’s performance as an analyst, after 10 years as the sidelines reporter.

“This is not hyperbole. Tony is as good as anybody I have ever heard,” Hoard said.

On social media, Hoard said the former Reading High School star was “as naturally gifted at broadcasting as anyone I have ever met. Instantly and insanely good at every assignment. Employers should be knocking down his door to hire him.”

News reports said that about 5% of iHeartMedia’s workforce nationwide is being cut by the company just days before it is scheduled to release third quarter financial data. Radio stations laid off staffers in Chicago, Cleveland, Philadelphia, Boston, Baltimore, San Francisco, Houston, Milwaukee, Salt Lake City, Tampa, and other markets, according to reports.

It could not be determined how many other Cincinnati iHeart employees were let go Tuesday. Austin Elmore, co-host and producer, will host Cincy360 solo "as far as I know," Egger told listeners Wednesday.

Pike led the Bearcats to the 2008 Orange Bowl and 2009 Sugar Bowl. He threw for 5,018 yards and 49 touchdowns for the Bearcats, after passing for 4,355 yards and 46 touchdowns for his hometown Reading Blue Devils. He was named Cincinnati Division II-III Player of the Year his senior year.

Here is Pike’s announcement:

“Some news to share…

"It’s not something I ever hoped to say, but my current time with iHeart has come to an end. I’m deeply thankful for the opportunity they gave me and for all the experiences that came with it.

"It’s been an absolute pleasure being on the radio every day in Cincinnati — a city full of incredible people, vibrant energy and an unmatched passion for its sports teams. From the amazing coworkers I’ve had a chance to work alongside, to the many supporters who’ve been part of the journey, I can’t thank you all enough.

"To the listeners, callers, talkbackers and everyone who tuned in — I’m so grateful for you. Your support, your messages and the joy you brought to my days meant more than I can ever express. Thank you for letting me be a part of your daily routine.

"And of course, to my family — thank you for your love and endless support through every step of this ride.

"I’m still processing everything and sorting through the emotions that come with change. I don’t know exactly what’s next, but I’m excited to find out. Stick with me, can’t wait for the next chapter.”

