Taft Football honored by city and school board after historic season

The Cincinnati Public Schools Board of Education and the City of Cincinnati honored the Taft High School Football team Monday evening for the program's historic season, which concluded earlier this month.

The Taft Senators went undefeated in the regular season, shutting out most of their opponents on their way to the playoffs. The team suffered its only loss in Ohio's Division IV regional semi-final on Nov. 14, after a heartbreaking fumble at the goal line late in the game against the home team, the Indian Hill Braves, who went on to beat the Senators 25-19.

Taft finished the year with an 11-1 record. Indian Hill remains undefeated and is set to take on the Shelby Whippets in the state semi-finals this Friday.

Despite Taft's success, the team's season was overshadowed by a controversy following their loss.

Indian Hill filed a police report after the game implying that Taft was responsible for damaging drywall in the school's visitors' locker room. This claim was also reported by local media. Members of Taft's program refuted the accusation and shared a time-stamped video from when the team arrived at Indian Hill's facility, which showed that much of the drywall damage was already there when Taft arrived.

The superintendent of Indian Hill Schools later released a statement saying the information initially reported by media outlets was misleading, and admitted that the drywall damage was from past athletic seasons, but still maintained that some drywall and structural damage occurred the night of the Senators and Braves matchup.

Amid the dispute, the Board of Education invited the community to celebrate Taft football at the district's central office, where the team was awarded a proclamation from the city congratulating them on their season.

Speaking to the community, Taft head coach Tyler Williams didn't directly address the accusations made against his team, instead choosing to reflect on the hard work of his players.

"There's been a lot of ups and downs throughout our season, but for our seniors, for our kids that stuck with us, it's been a lot of fun. I appreciate them so much," Williams said.

Addressing the Taft players, school board president Kareem Moffett said they have the district's full support.

"I know sometimes you hear all that noise around you, and it gets in your head, but I want you to know, CPS, this board, this district loves you, and we stand with you proudly as a shield of protection for you," Moffett said. "Please hold your heads up."

Both school districts say they're investigating the incident and working to resolve the matter.

