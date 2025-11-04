Democratic-backed candidates win spots on Cincinnati School Board

All four Democratic Party-endorsed candidates were elected to the Cincinnati Public Schools Board of Education.

The three incumbents — current Board President Kareem Moffett, and board members Brandon Craig and Jim Crosset — retained their seats. Kari Armbruster will join them as the newest member of the school board.

Armbruster will fill the seat of board member Mary Wineberg, who announced earlier this year she would not seek reelection.

Marcia Futel, who has run for a seat twice before in 2013 and 2017, fell short a third time.

Voters also approved Issue 28, a 10-year renewal levy to fund operations and the Cincinnati Preschool Promise (CPP), which provides tuition assistance to preschool students. The renewal is set to bring in $48 million annually, with $15 million allocated toward CPP.

Voters approved five-year versions of the levy twice before, most recently in 2020 with an overwhelming margin, 70%, voting in favor. This year, voters showed even more support. Tuesday night's unofficial results from the Hamilton County Board of Elections show 72% voted in favor of extending the tax levy.

