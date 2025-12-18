© 2025 Cincinnati Public Radio
'Sickening': Former Hamilton County prosecutor slams current prosecutor's decision in Elwood Jones case

91.7 WVXU | By WCPO
Published December 18, 2025 at 11:21 AM EST
a man stands at a microphone in a black suit, white shirt and baby blue tie with the american flag behind him
John Minchillo
/
AP
Hamilton County Prosecutor Joseph Deters speaks during a news conference to announce his decision to not pursue a third trial of former University of Cincinnati police officer Ray Tensing for murder, Tuesday, July 18, 2017, in Cincinnati.

Former Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters called now-Prosecutor Connie Pillich's decision to dismiss a 30-year murder case "sickening" and a betrayal of the victim's family.

Deters, now a justice on the Ohio Supreme Court, spoke out after Pillich announced Friday she had dismissed all charges against Elwood Jones, who was granted a retrial after being convicted in 1996 for the murder of Rhoda Nathan at a Blue Ash hotel.

"I think no one's talking for Rhoda Nathan, and she was a wonderful lady who was senselessly murdered at one of our hotels here, and everyone forgets about her," Deters told us on Wednesday, following his guest appearance on the Bill Cunningham Show on 700 WLW. "You know, everyone talks about Elwood, how great Elwood Jones is. No, he's a killer, OK. Flat out, he murdered Rhoda Nathan, all right. Period."

Continue reading this article from our news partner WCPO >>
Joe Deters
WCPO
WCPO-TV is a news partner of Cincinnati Public Radio.
