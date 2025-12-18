'Sickening': Former Hamilton County prosecutor slams current prosecutor's decision in Elwood Jones case

Former Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters called now-Prosecutor Connie Pillich's decision to dismiss a 30-year murder case "sickening" and a betrayal of the victim's family.

Deters, now a justice on the Ohio Supreme Court, spoke out after Pillich announced Friday she had dismissed all charges against Elwood Jones, who was granted a retrial after being convicted in 1996 for the murder of Rhoda Nathan at a Blue Ash hotel.

"I think no one's talking for Rhoda Nathan, and she was a wonderful lady who was senselessly murdered at one of our hotels here, and everyone forgets about her," Deters told us on Wednesday, following his guest appearance on the Bill Cunningham Show on 700 WLW. "You know, everyone talks about Elwood, how great Elwood Jones is. No, he's a killer, OK. Flat out, he murdered Rhoda Nathan, all right. Period."

