Children's services levy faces $35M shortfall in 2026

A Hamilton County levy may need help next year.

County commissioners are reviewing whether the children services' levy can meet its obligations or if it will need assistance from the general fund. Job and Family Services Director Michael Patton says costs have been increasing and the levy could end next year in the red.

“Our 2026 budget includes targeted reductions, spending slowdowns and funding transfers. Some functions may be realigned to mandated services or absorbed back into the work,” he says. “The goal here today is to stabilize the levy, while maintaining essential child safety services. Approximately $35 million in these combined reductions and funding shifts are recommended.”

Patton says they are not looking at layoffs or staff reductions as part of the adjustment.

He says they are looking at $22 million in cuts, shifting $9 million in spending back to the county's general fund, and moving programs worth $3.2 million to other levies.

Commission President Denise Driehaus says finding the money from the general fund and shifting programs to other levies will be “challenging,” because of the county's overall budget situation.

“We can’t operate in a vacuum. I wonder what the capacity is in these other levies,” she says. “Those being indigent care and family services to take on these responsibilities.”

Hamilton County's administrator says those levies could handle the extra load, at least for one year.

The children's services levy expires next year.

