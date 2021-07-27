-
Close to 51% of Hamilton County residents have gotten at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. The county is slightly ahead of the statewide vaccination…
-
Hamilton County commissioners approved a stimulus spending plan Thursday that includes funding for a Black music walk of fame and for moving the…
-
Advocates are calling on Hamilton County leaders to immediately lower rates for the Metropolitan Sewer District. The newly formed Fair Sewer Rates…
-
Hamilton County will fund a third round of small business assistance using leftover funding from the federal CARES Act. County commissioners voted…
-
Hamilton County residents will pay lower taxes when selling a home thanks to a vote from the Board of Commissioners Thursday.County Administrator Jeff…
-
More vaccinations are headed to Hamilton County next week.Staff members across Hamilton County schools will be sticking out their arms next week to…
-
The Hamilton County Commission has passed a resolution to create the county's COVID-19 Economic Recovery and Relief Task Force. The task force aims to…
-
Current and former Hamilton County commissioners Monday dedicated the county administration building in honor of Todd Portune on the one-year anniversary…
-
Updated: Jan. 28, 3:30 p.m.Newly installed Hamilton County commission Vice President Alicia Reece intends to create a task force focused on economic…
-
Hamilton County commissioners are wrapping up 2020 by setting next year's budget. The board Thursday approved a $290.7 million general fund budget.Board…