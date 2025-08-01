Downtown brawl, county approves a Bengals lease, plus more top stories

Three people are arrested after a Downtown brawl that got national attention. One of the suspects was out on bail on weapons charges at the time of the incident. Video of the fight has gone viral with even Vice President JD Vance and Elon Musk weighing in. On Cincinnati Edition: Is the case fueling a political narrative, and are city leaders doing enough to prevent violence?

Plus, politics and barbecue are back at Kentucky’s Fancy Farm. And a few attendees who have taken heat from the president might get roasted.

Then, Hamilton County approves a new lease with the Bengals, but the story is not over.

Guests:

Dan Horn, reporter, Cincinnati Enquirer

Cameron Knight, reporter, Cincinnati Enquirer

Becca Costello, local government reporter, WVXU

McKenna Horsley, reporter, Kentucky Lantern

Dan Monk, I-Team reporter, WCPO

