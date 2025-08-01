Downtown brawl, county approves a Bengals lease, plus more top stories
Three people are arrested after a Downtown brawl that got national attention. One of the suspects was out on bail on weapons charges at the time of the incident. Video of the fight has gone viral with even Vice President JD Vance and Elon Musk weighing in. On Cincinnati Edition: Is the case fueling a political narrative, and are city leaders doing enough to prevent violence?
Plus, politics and barbecue are back at Kentucky’s Fancy Farm. And a few attendees who have taken heat from the president might get roasted.
Then, Hamilton County approves a new lease with the Bengals, but the story is not over.
Guests:
- Dan Horn, reporter, Cincinnati Enquirer
- Cameron Knight, reporter, Cincinnati Enquirer
- Becca Costello, local government reporter, WVXU
- McKenna Horsley, reporter, Kentucky Lantern
- Dan Monk, I-Team reporter, WCPO
Ways to listen to this show:
- Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on today’s topic.
- Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.
- Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET., or subscribe to our podcast.