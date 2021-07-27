-
Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear and Lt. Governor Jacqueline Coleman have declined an invitation to this year’s Fancy Farm picnic in western Kentucky, leaving the annual political speaking event with only Republican speakers.
It's barely a spot on the map at all, but every time the first Saturday in August rolls around, the tiny community of Fancy Farm becomes the center of…
Updated 6:06 PM (Eastern) At this year’s Fancy Farm picnic, Kentucky politicians tried to sandbag their opponents by tying them to national issues.
Gov. Matt Bevin will return to the Fancy Farm picnic stage this summer after a two year absence from Kentucky’s premier political event.
The City of Cincinnati clears out a homeless camp, again. A Cincinnati Police officer tases an 11-year-old girl. Hamilton County Commissioners put a levy…
Gov. Matt Bevin didn’t show up to the state’s premiere political speaking event in Fancy Farm, Kentucky, last weekend. His absence came as his…
The annual Fancy Farm political speaking event takes place this weekend, signaling the unofficial kickoff of the fall election season in Kentucky. For…
The president of the National Rifle Association is speaking at Murray State University the night before one of the state’s largest political events this…
For some in Western Kentucky, the annual Fancy Farm Picnic is about chopped mutton and pork, bingo and music.But for the rest of the state it’s that…