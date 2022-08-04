© 2022 Cincinnati Public Radio
divya karhikeyan

Divya Karthikeyan

Capitol Reporter

Divya Karthikeyan is the Capitol Reporter at Kentucky Public Radio. Originally from Chennai, India, she’s reported for national and international outlets on politics, climate change, gender and caste inequality in India. She started out in the US as a graduate student at NYU’s Arthur .L. Carter Journalism Institute and interned at The New Republic and Gotham Gazette.